Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

HAL stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Halliburton

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

