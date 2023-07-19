Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.64

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$55.64 and last traded at C$55.64, with a volume of 21732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$508.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

