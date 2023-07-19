Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $47.00 at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

