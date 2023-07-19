Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Down to $43.45

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $40.89. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 391,345 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.