Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Shares Up 0.7%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €191.55 ($215.22) and last traded at €191.20 ($214.83). Approximately 48,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €189.80 ($213.26).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €165.70 ($186.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €185.98.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

