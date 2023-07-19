Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.02. 93,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,556. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $322.82 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

