Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $535,014,000,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

BABA stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. 6,762,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,991,320. The company has a market cap of $248.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

