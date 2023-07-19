Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $762.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.62 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.