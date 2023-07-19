Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.01. The company had a trading volume of 245,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,729. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

