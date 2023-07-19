Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,374 shares of company stock valued at $17,072,439. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.39. 38,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,388. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

