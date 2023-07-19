Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 15,150 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,038,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 106,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

