Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 63,243 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,231 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 63,243 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 146,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

