Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 7,584 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.50. 1,038,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,036 shares of company stock worth $6,721,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

