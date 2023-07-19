Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,525. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

