Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,112,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 433,299 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $18.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Harrow Health Trading Up 21.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $668.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,736,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow Health
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.