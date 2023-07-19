Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,112,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 433,299 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $18.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Trading Up 21.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $668.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,736,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.