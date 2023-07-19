Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken downgraded Harvia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Harvia Oyj stock remained flat at C$19.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Harvia Oyj has a 12-month low of C$19.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.31.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric heaters, sauna controls, and wood burning heaters; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna benches; doors and glass products; hot tubs; infrared cabins and infrared heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

Further Reading

