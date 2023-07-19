HC Wainwright Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $190.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.17% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

