Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,885 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $318.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $419.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

