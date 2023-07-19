Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 144.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 4.8 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,889,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

