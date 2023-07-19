Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 8,200 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 350.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 582,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,594,000 after acquiring an additional 250,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 439,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,282. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,005 shares of company stock worth $54,912,075. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

