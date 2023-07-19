Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 6,013 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 237,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,152,649,000,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 1,111,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,986. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

