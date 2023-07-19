Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 323,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

