Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $416,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.75. 1,468,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

