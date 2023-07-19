Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,232 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Coinbase Global comprises 1.5% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,103. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.52.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,162,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

