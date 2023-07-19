HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.