HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the June 15th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at HeartCore Enterprises

In other news, CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,960,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,783,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,861 shares of company stock worth $416,081. Insiders own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

