Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

