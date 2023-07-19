Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,579 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,291 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $18,082,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 755,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

