Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 618 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

