Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,470 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.