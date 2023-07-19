Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,277 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

