Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 403 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.