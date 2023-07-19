Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hero Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HENC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

