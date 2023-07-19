Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hero Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HENC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Hero Technologies
