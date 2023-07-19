Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 897,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 220,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of research analysts recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

