Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $268.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

