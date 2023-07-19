Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

