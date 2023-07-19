HI Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $375,671.49 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0021537 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $419,393.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

