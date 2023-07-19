Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 475,588 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

