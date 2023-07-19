HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 5.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.01. 88,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 290,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

