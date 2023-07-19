Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.27. 235,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.73.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.