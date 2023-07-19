HitBTC Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $106,861.65 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $106,861.65 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.