Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $154,002.23

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $154,002.23 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

