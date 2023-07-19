Hop Protocol (HOP) One Day Volume Tops $159,815.24

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and $159,815.24 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.