Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 458.7 days.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.20) to GBX 755 ($9.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

