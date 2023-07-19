HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HSBC by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 695 ($9.09) to GBX 675 ($8.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $735.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

