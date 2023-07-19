Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $9.18. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 584,871 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hudson Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.
Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies
In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
