Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $9.18. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 584,871 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

