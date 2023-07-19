Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $36,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $440.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

