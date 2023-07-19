Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 7.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.83. 22,479,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
