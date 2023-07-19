Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.