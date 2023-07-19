i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.55

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.16), with a volume of 5329469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.06 ($0.16).

i3 Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.72.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at i3 Energy

About i3 Energy

In related news, insider Majid Shafiq bought 196,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,963.18 ($2,566.92). Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

